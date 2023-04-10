Aquila Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.24. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.