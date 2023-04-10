Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 24,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 721,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,749,309 shares of company stock valued at $599,737,443. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

