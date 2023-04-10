Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

CHD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 352,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

