Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,810. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.