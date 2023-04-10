Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 942,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

