Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.63. 1,477,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,913. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

