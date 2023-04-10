Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 846,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 3,099,172 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

