Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.47 million and $3.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

