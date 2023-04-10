Ark Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $58.36 million and $3.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,211,060 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

