ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.60. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 533,012 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

