Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Sells 6,600 Shares

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IONM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Assure Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

