Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.84. 81,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,946. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

