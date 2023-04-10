Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. 3,040,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

