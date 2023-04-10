Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.38 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $971.82 million and approximately $34.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00029717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,221.12 or 1.00060150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.39772376 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $33,531,924.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

