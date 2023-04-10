Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 3.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 37,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 388,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,750. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

