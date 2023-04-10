Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

