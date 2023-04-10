Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.36. 214,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.