Barclays Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

