Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/27/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($103.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/24/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €99.00 ($107.61) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/21/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/20/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($130.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($103.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($103.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/15/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/13/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($103.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMW stock traded down €0.47 ($0.51) during trading on Monday, hitting €98.62 ($107.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.44 ($74.39) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($112.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

