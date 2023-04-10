Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.