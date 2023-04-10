Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.