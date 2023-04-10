Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 533,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,655. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

