Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.29. 183,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

