Berger Financial Group Inc Has $16.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $64.29. 252,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,380. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.23.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
