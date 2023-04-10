BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $64,376.42 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $3,542.40.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 269,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

