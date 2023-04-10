BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $15,443.13 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $15,443.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,391.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $5,660.52.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $19.62. 269,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The stock has a market cap of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

