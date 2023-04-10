BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $15,443.13 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $15,443.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,391.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $5,660.52.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $19.62. 269,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The stock has a market cap of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.