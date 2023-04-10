Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Down 1.2%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.60. 5,062,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,350% from the average session volume of 349,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a PE ratio of 241.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,353.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 818,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 384,146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $9,523,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 234.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

