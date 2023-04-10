Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.45. 180,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,795,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BORR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

