Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $223.00

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$223.00 and last traded at C$222.81, with a volume of 24950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$215.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$212.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$205.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

