Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. 1,640,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,797. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

