Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 367 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. 1,162,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,212. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

