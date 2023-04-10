Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $749.62

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $750.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.96 and its 200-day moving average is $681.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,721,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.