Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) PT at $100.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

BNTGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brenntag stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

