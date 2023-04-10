Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT at $14.33

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of CCCC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.