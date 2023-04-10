Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $110.86

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

