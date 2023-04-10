Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $652.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,338. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

