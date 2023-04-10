Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.24. 272,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $337.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

