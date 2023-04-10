Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.25. 1,384,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $405.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

