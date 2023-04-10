Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,020,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 309,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.86. 258,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,134. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.