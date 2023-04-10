Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,020,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 309,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %
Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.86. 258,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,134. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
