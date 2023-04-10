Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.13. 423,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,546. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

