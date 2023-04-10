Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,088 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.45. The stock had a trading volume of 703,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

