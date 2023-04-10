Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 313,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.