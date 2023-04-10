Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.82. 553,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.