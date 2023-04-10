Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.83. 448,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,828. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

