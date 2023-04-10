Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.87 and last traded at C$24.78. 200,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 499,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.