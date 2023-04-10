Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.