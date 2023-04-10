Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

