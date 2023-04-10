CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.38

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 31224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

