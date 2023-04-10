CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF remained flat at $49.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

