CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. CDW makes up 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.86. 214,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

