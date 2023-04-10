CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.28 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $68.68 million and $2.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018941 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,447.64 or 0.99985133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08518414 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,144,252.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

