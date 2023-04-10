Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.06% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

